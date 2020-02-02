Left Menu
Development News Edition

AQAP claims responsibility for US military base attack: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 23:20 IST
AQAP claims responsibility for US military base attack: monitor

Dubai, Feb 2 (AFP) Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has claimed responsibility for a December shooting at a US naval base in which a Saudi officer killed three sailors, the SITE monitor said Sunday. "In an audio speech delivered by its leader, Qassim al-Rimi, (AQAP) claimed credit for the December 2019 Naval Air Station Pensacola attack," SITE, which tracks jihadist media, said in a statement.

The December 6 shooting in a classroom building at the naval base also wounded eight other people, including two responding sheriff's deputies, before police shot dead the assailant. The FBI formally identified the attacker as Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force and a student naval flight officer.

The SITE monitor said he had posted a short manifesto on Twitter prior to the attack that read: "I'm against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil." "I hate you because every day you (are) supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity."

The Twitter account that posted the manifesto -- which also condemned US support for Israel and included a quote from Al-Qaeda's deceased leader Osama bin Laden -- has been suspended. Saudi Arabia's King Salman was quick to denounce the shooting as a "heinous crime" and said the gunman "does not represent the Saudi people."

Naval Air Station Pensacola hosts the US Navy's foreign military training programmes, established in 1985 specifically for Saudi students before being expanded to other nationalities. The shooting threatened a programme crucial to the US-Saudi relationship, which involves billions of dollars of military sales to the kingdom.

Around 850 Saudis are among the 5,000 foreign military personnel being trained in the United States. Last month, however, the US Justice Department said it would send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the attack, with Attorney General Bill Barr calling it an "act of terrorism".

The attorney general said 21 of Alshamrani's colleagues were being expelled from the base's flight school after the probe found many of them were in possession of jihadist material and child pornography. While the material did not warrant criminal prosecution, Barr said Riyadh had "determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Royal Air Force and Royal Navy," adding that the 21 cadets had been struck from their programme.

He added that the Saudi government had said it would review each case under its code of military justice and criminal code. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Draft of Lebanese financial rescue plan promises "painful" steps

Lebanons new government will look to reduce interest rates and recapitalise banks as part of a broad plan that includes taking painful steps to escape a deep financial crisis, according to a draft policy statement seen by Reuters. The 17-pa...

London terror attack: Suspect shot dead, 3 injured

A man was shot dead by Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday in a terror-related stabbing which injured at least three people. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to the incident on Streatham High...

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee JCC said. A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity,...

Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week. Zero Hedge said it received a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020