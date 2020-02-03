Left Menu
Development News Edition

London terror attack: Suspect shot dead, 3 injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 00:15 IST
London terror attack: Suspect shot dead, 3 injured

A man was shot dead by Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday in a terror-related stabbing which injured at least three people. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to the incident on Streatham High Road, from where social media images showed plain-clothed policemen pursuing a suspect who was later pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police said that three people are known to have been injured in the attack, one of whom has suffered life-threatening injuries. "A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related... One person is at hospital in a life-threatening condition. We are in the process of informing their family," the statement said. Soon after the attack on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed that the scene had been "fully contained", adding: "A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

"A third victim has been taken to hospital – their condition is not life-threatening." The exact circumstances of the incident remain unconfirmed but some eyewitnesses reported seeing a machete-wielding man with some silver canisters strapped to his body before he was shot.

Police shouted for people to "get back" as they cleared the area of shoppers and bystanders. Pictures show the suspect face down and lying outside a Boots pharmacy shop as a police officer aims a gun.

Some reports suggest a man entered a shop and started stabbing people. It appears he then left the shop and stabbed a woman, possibly a cyclist. Witnesses reported hearing three gun shots, as armed police approached.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to thank the emergency services for their response to the attack. "Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," he said.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said in her Twitter statement that she is being kept updated by the police on the developments and hailed the "brave" officers who contained the situation. London Mayor Sadiq Khan also thanked emergency services for their "swift and courageous response", adding: "They truly are the best of us. Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life — here in London we will never let them succeed."

In November last year, two people were killed after convicted terrorist Usman Khan went on a stabbing frenzy in London Bridge area of the UK capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Draft of Lebanese financial rescue plan promises "painful" steps

Lebanons new government will look to reduce interest rates and recapitalise banks as part of a broad plan that includes taking painful steps to escape a deep financial crisis, according to a draft policy statement seen by Reuters. The 17-pa...

London terror attack: Suspect shot dead, 3 injured

A man was shot dead by Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday in a terror-related stabbing which injured at least three people. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to the incident on Streatham High...

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee JCC said. A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity,...

Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week. Zero Hedge said it received a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020