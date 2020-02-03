People News Roundup: Accuser says Weinstein raped her

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.