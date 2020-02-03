London knife attacker identified as former convict

A man who was shot dead by police after stabbing two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday was identified as Sudesh Amman, a former convict who was recently released after serving a prison sentence for terrorist offenses, a European counterterrorism official said.

Amman was jailed at age 18 in 2018 after he admitted 13 terror offenses including disseminating terrorist material and collecting information useful for terror attacks, the European counterterrorism official told Reuters.

