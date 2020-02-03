Left Menu
Imran Khan to not use Indian airspace during Malaysia visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not use the Indian airspace for his flight to Malaysia, ARY News reported citing sources.

Imran Khan to not use Indian airspace during Malaysia visit
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Khan, who will embark on a two-day visit to Malaysia on Monday, has decided not to use Indian airspace.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken in light of the situation in Kashmir. India and Pakistan are at loggerheads since last year owing to a series of events, including the terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tensions between the two nations increased after New Delhi had abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad, on several occasions, did not allow Indian leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace during their trips abroad.

In October last year, India had taken the matter of Pakistan's move to deny permission to Modi's special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). (ANI)

