China says economy faces increasing negative impact from virus outbreak

China's economy is facing increasing negative impact from the virus outbreak, especially on consumption, a vice chairman of the country's state planner said on Monday.

Lian Weiliang of China's National Development and Reform Commission said during a press briefing the impact from the outbreak will be for the short term and that China is fully capable of minimising the economic impact from the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.