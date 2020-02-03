Air strike kills 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

An airstrike in conflict-torn northwestern Syria on Monday killed nine civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.

The attack, which struck a vehicle transporting displaced people, occurred in a region where Russian-backed government forces have been pushing to drive rebels and jihadists out of their last enclave.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least 20 people were also wounded in the strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.