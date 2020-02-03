Turkey says its overnight death toll up to six in Syria's Idlib

A Turkish soldier and a civilian member of the Turkish forces died as a result of wounds inflicted by Syrian government forces' shelling in Idlib on Monday, raising the death toll to six from four in the incident, Turkey's defense ministry said.

The statement said Turkey was continuing to strike targets in that region of northwest Syria "in legitimate self-defense."

