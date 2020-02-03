Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:13 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Indian nationals were among the over 1,400 fighters of a blacklisted faction of the Islamic State terror group who surrendered to Afghan authorities last year, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh

FGN39 NEPAL-CHINA-VIRUS 180 Nepalis in China demand early evacuation as coronavirus death toll rises to 361

Kathmandu: A total of 180 Nepalis, mostly students, living in China have approached the country's embassy in Beijing, demanding their immediate evacuation as they fear contracting the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 360 lives and infected thousands of people in the neighbouring country.

FGN6 CHINA-QUAKE 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts China's Sichuan province

Beijing: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook southwest China's Qingbaijiang district in Sichuan province on Monday, prompting the authorities to initiate emergency measures.

FGN48 OIC-TRUMP-WASIA Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump's Mideast plan

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it. (AFP)

FGN49 WHO-GOOGLE-LD VIRUS WHO launches campaign against China virus misinformation

Geneva: The World Health Organization said Monday it was working around the clock with internet and social media giants to combat widespread misinformation surrounding the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Guyana presidential election, group revives debate over Exxon's deal

A report by a nonprofit watchdog group critical of Exxon Mobil Corps oil contract with Guyana has rekindled a debate over whether the deal is too generous to the company, just a month before a crucial presidential election.In a report httpw...

Mount not surprised with Abraham's impact on Chelsea

Chelseas Mason Mount has said that he is not surprised at all by Tammy Abrahams impact on the club this season. I am not very impressed at all. I know exactly what he is like. I have grown up knowing what kind of player he is and what he ca...

Brazil's Bolsonaro to submit bill changing states' ICMS fuel tax

Brazils government will send a bill to Congress to change the ICMS state tax on gasoline and diesel, President Jair Bolsonaro said, saying recent price cuts at oil refineries by Petrobras had not been reflected at the pumps. ICMS is a tax o...

North-East India goes to Thailand to promote trade, tourism, culture

North-East India has a strong historical connection with South-East Asia. The second North-East India Festival is going to be organised in Thailand to promote trade, tourism, cultural exchange between both regions. North-East India is famou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020