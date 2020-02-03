Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Indian nationals were among the over 1,400 fighters of a blacklisted faction of the Islamic State terror group who surrendered to Afghan authorities last year, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh

FGN39 NEPAL-CHINA-VIRUS 180 Nepalis in China demand early evacuation as coronavirus death toll rises to 361

Kathmandu: A total of 180 Nepalis, mostly students, living in China have approached the country's embassy in Beijing, demanding their immediate evacuation as they fear contracting the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 360 lives and infected thousands of people in the neighbouring country.

FGN6 CHINA-QUAKE 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts China's Sichuan province

Beijing: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook southwest China's Qingbaijiang district in Sichuan province on Monday, prompting the authorities to initiate emergency measures.

FGN48 OIC-TRUMP-WASIA Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump's Mideast plan

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it. (AFP)

FGN49 WHO-GOOGLE-LD VIRUS WHO launches campaign against China virus misinformation

Geneva: The World Health Organization said Monday it was working around the clock with internet and social media giants to combat widespread misinformation surrounding the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. (AFP) MRJ

