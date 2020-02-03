Islamic State claims south London attack - Amaq news agency
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the group's Amaq news agency said on Monday.
"The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries," a statement carried by Amaq said.
The assailant in Sunday's attack, who was shot dead by police, had previously praised the Islamic State, shared an online al Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic State
- London
- Amaq
- Streatham
- al Qaeda
ALSO READ
JPMorgan to buy Paris building to bring euro teams from London
JPMorgan to buy Paris building to bring euro teams from London
3 Sikhs stabbed to death in east London in clash within community
UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Harry meets African leaders in London
3 Sikhs stabbed to death in east London in clash within community