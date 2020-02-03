People News Roundup: Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance and more

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Weinstein defense expected to further challenge rape accuser's testimony

A one-time aspiring actress who has said movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an "extremely degrading" relationship is expected to return to Manhattan criminal court on Monday to face further cross-examination. Jessica Mann, 34, testified on Friday that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013. She said she maintained some form of relationship with him for years after that.

Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exit

Queen Elizabeth made her first official appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan's unexpected announcement last month that they would quit their royal duties and seek financial independence. The queen, who celebrates 68 years on the throne later this week, visited the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Marham, eastern England, to watch demonstrations and meet trainees.

