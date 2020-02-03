Russia, Turkey agree to observe deal in Syria's Idlib - Ifax cites Russian foreign ministry

The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey on Monday agreed that a deal over Syria's Idlib region must be observed, amid rising tensions between opposing forces, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had struck dozens of Syrian government targets after five of its soldiers were killed in Idlib, the last major Syrian rebel stronghold after nearly nine years of war.

