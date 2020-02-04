2 killed, 1 injured in Texas university shooting
At least two people were killed and one other injured in a shooting at a university in Texas on Monday, Sputnik reported.
The shooting took place in the Texas A&M Commerce campus. There is no information about the suspect.
Further details are awaited.
