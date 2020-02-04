China says U.S. should not overreact on coronavirus outbreak
China's foreign ministry reiterated on Tuesday the United States should refrain from overreacting on the coronavirus outbreak and called on Washington to work with Beijing and the international community to deal with the epidemic.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, in a statement issued by the ministry, also said Beijing notes the repeated offer from the U.S. to China for assistance in fighting the outbreak. Beijing hopes that Washington will provide the offered aid soon, she said.
China earlier on Tuesday said the death toll from the outbreak has risen to 425 and that more than 20,000 people have been infected by the virus to date.
