Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Macau
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:39 IST
Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the city's economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its tenth confirmed case of the virus, which has killed more than 400 people in China, infected tens of thousands and spread to more than 20 countries.

Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng, a pro-Beijing appointee who took office in December, said the gambling industry would initially shutter for two weeks but he warned the closures could be extended if the virus continued to spread. "This is a difficult decision but we have to do it, for the health of our Macau residents," he told reporters.

Ho said he would meet gaming industry representatives on Tuesday afternoon and announce precise timings soon after. The only other time Macau has closed its casinos was in 2018, when the city was hit directly by a typhoon.

On Tuesday, health authorities announced two fresh infections, one a woman who worked in the gaming industry. As the only place in China where gambling is allowed, Macau's casinos account for about 80 per cent of government revenue.

Some 35 million people visited the densely crowded city of just 631,000 people last year, the vast majority mainland Chinese heading to the casinos, which rake in each week what Las Vegas takes in a month. But the virus outbreak has hammered the industry over what would usually be one of its busiest periods -- the Lunar New Year holidays.

The number of visitors has plunged 80 percent in the past week. Ho had previously said he was willing to close the gambling industry because of the virus outbreak and casinos have been monitoring the temperatures of punters walking through their doors in recent days.

Ho, who wore a face mask for his news conference, added he had no plans yet to close the border with mainland China but would consider shutting certain checkpoints, a step neighbouring Hong Kong has taken. He also called on residents to reduce trips outdoors.

"Don't go on the streets if not necessary. I hope everyone will wear a mask no matter where you go, supermarkets or wet markets. Don't be careless. Don't take it lightly," Ho said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labels BJP over Hegde's remark

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday attacked the BJP over Anantkumar Hegdes controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed the party as Ravan ke aulad children of Ravana. Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali det...

Bengal BJP submits memorandum to Prez over law and order situation in state

A delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal led by the partys general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing concern about the law and order situation in the state.Women are not...

U19 CWC: Pakistan asks India to bowl first in semi-final clash

Pakistan on Tuesday won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup. If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins.The last eight U19...

SC seeks TN response on DMK plea alleging inaction by Speaker on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu governments response on a DMK petition, which has alleged the state assembly speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020