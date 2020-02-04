Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Australian evacuees from China test negative for virus, but face 14-day quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Christmas Island
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:58 IST
UPDATE 3-Australian evacuees from China test negative for virus, but face 14-day quarantine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 239 Australians evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan have been cleared of the coronavirus, with two remaining facing only a "minimal" chance that they have the virus, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday.

The 241 evacuees, who arrived on the Australian-run Christmas Island off Australia's northwest coast on Tuesday, will remain quarantined for 14 days, the maximum incubation period for the virus. "All travelers, I'm advised, have been examined, and there are no cases of confirmed coronavirus," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

"Fourteen were looked at more closely to ensure they were in an acceptable condition and they have now all been cleared of the virus. A further two are being tested as a precaution." Australia has asked for permission for a second evacuation flight out of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus which has been in lockdown. There were 600 Australians registered in Hubei last week.

An evacuation flight chartered by Air New Zealand Ltd is scheduled to leave Wuhan late on Tuesday, with 70 New Zealanders and 50 Australian citizens and permanent residents onboard. The Australians will be transferred from Auckland to Christmas Island. The newly identified coronavirus which first appeared in Wuhan in December has killed 425 people in China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The total number of infections in China rose by 3,235 to 20,438 on Tuesday, and there were at least 151 cases in 23 other countries and regions. Australia on Saturday followed the United States in barring entry to all foreign nationals traveling from mainland China and raised its travel warning for China to the highest level, advising people against visiting the country at all.

The move has left many Chinese students at Australian universities unable to enter the country just as the university year is about to start. Many Australian universities are financially heavily reliant on Chinese students. "We are very concerned about the interests of the Chinese students who will not be able to come Australia," , Charge d'Affaires at the Chinese embassy, Wang Xining, told reporters in Canberra.

"We are in touch with the universities and also with the education ministry to sort out a proper solution for these students."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labels BJP over Hegde's remark

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday attacked the BJP over Anantkumar Hegdes controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed the party as Ravan ke aulad children of Ravana. Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali det...

Bengal BJP submits memorandum to Prez over law and order situation in state

A delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal led by the partys general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing concern about the law and order situation in the state.Women are not...

U19 CWC: Pakistan asks India to bowl first in semi-final clash

Pakistan on Tuesday won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup. If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins.The last eight U19...

SC seeks TN response on DMK plea alleging inaction by Speaker on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu governments response on a DMK petition, which has alleged the state assembly speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020