Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:30 IST
Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producer's lawyer on Tuesday after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand.

Jessica Mann, 34, began weeping uncontrollably during Weinstein's rape trial in Manhattan on Monday as she read aloud an email she wrote in 2014 describing Weinstein as a "pseudo father" figure in the direction of Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers. Mann had testified Friday that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013, early in what she described as an "extremely degrading" relationship with him. She said the relationship continued in some form for years after that.

The 67-year-old former producer has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if found guilty of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, whose films included "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and has said any sexual encounters were consensual.

The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media, and politics of sexual misconduct. In the course of her cross-examination, which began Friday, Rotunno repeatedly suggested that Mann willingly had sex with Weinstein to advance her career. At one point she asked whether Mann "manipulated" Weinstein when she sent him friendly messages and asked to see him, even though she was not attracted to him.

"How I handled it to survive and process it, yeah, I guess you could say manipulation," Mann answered. Rotunno also confronted Mann with affectionate emails she sent Weinstein after the alleged rape. Mann said she sent Weinstein flattering messages to avoid making him angry and show she was "not a threat."

Jurors have already heard testimony from Haleyi and three other women who said Weinstein assaulted them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected ISIS operative hurls shoe at judge during hearing

Alleged ISIS operative Abu Musa, who is being tried under the stringent UAPA, on Tuesday hurled a shoe at a judge hearing the case at Bankshall court here. The footwear, however, missed judge Prasenjit Biswas and hit National Investigation...

India must build defence systems interoperable with security partners: US envoy

The US said Tuesday India must move towards defence systems that are interoperable with those deployed by its security partners. It is critical that India moves toward systems, not just weapons, that are effective, agile, and resilient, US ...

Sonali Bendre opens up about her battle with cancer on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of Wolrd Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre opened up about her struggle with cancer and how she battled it like a warrior by sharing an inspirational video on her social media. After being diagnosed with high-grade c...

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020