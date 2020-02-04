India, Lanka expected discuss trade, defence during Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa's visit

India and Sri Lanka are expected to discuss trade, defence and maritime security initiatives and finalise the implementation agenda for a USD 450 million line of credit offered by New Delhi during Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's first overseas visit from February 7-11, according to a media report. During the visit, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will have high-level bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior government officials, the Daily Financial Times said, citing a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The scheduled meetings will build on the strong relationship that already exists between the two countries and include discussions on politics, trade, development, defence, culture and tourism, among others, the statement added. With the aim of enhancing engagement in sub-regional maritime security cooperation, the two delegations are expected to discuss key areas under the defence and maritime security initiatives that include the Sri Lanka-India Annual Defence Dialogue and the Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation with India and Maldives.

"The two countries are expected to finalise the implementation agenda during this forthcoming visit of Prime Minister (Mahinda) Rajapaksa,” the statement said. The bulk of the line of credit, USD 400 million, will be for infrastructure projects while remaining USD 50 million will be given as a grant for Sri Lanka to fund security needs including resources needed to fight terrorism, the report said.

The line of credit was announced by Indian Prime Minister Modi during President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's state visit to India in November shortly after his victory in the presidential election, it said. It was Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s first state visit. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is visiting India from February 7-11 on his counterpart's invitation.

This visit will be the first overseas visit by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after assuming office in November 2019. In addition to that, follow-up discussions on the Indian assistance to enhance training opportunities for Sri Lanka are expected in the fields of vocational training and in the area of public services.

In light of the deep historical, cultural and religious relations, the two sides will also pay attention to strengthening people-to-people contacts by expanding aviation links to the sacred Buddhist sites in India, including the ‘Sanchi Buddhist Complex’ in Madhya Pradesh. Following his high-level engagements, Prime Minister Rajapaksa is scheduled to visit several historic religious sites including, Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodhgaya and Tirupati.

