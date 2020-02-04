Rajnath Singh holds talks with Qatari MoS for Defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar, Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah here on Tuesday.

"Held fruitful talks with Deputy Prime Minister & MoS Defence Affairs of Qatar, Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. Several subjects pertaining to deepening bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Today's discussions will add new vigour to India-Qatar Defence relations," Defence Minister tweeted.

The Qatari Minister was earlier given a guard of honour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

