EU's top diplomat warns against Trump Middle Eeast peace plan, annexation

  Updated: 04-02-2020 17:38 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 17:24 IST
The European Union's top diplomat on Tuesday rejected parts of a U.S. peace plan that would see Israel keep its settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying President Donald Trump's proposals broke with "internationally agreed parameters".

EU governments reject Israeli settlements on land Israel has occupied since a 1967 war, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, and Josep Borrell reiterated that position.

"Steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged," Borrell said in a statement that toughened its language against the Trump plan, compared to an earlier position last month, when the U.S. president unveiled it.

