REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 12 a.m. GMT/7 a.m ET

Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed more than 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.

SAFRICA-ZUMA/ South African court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma in graft trial

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Democrats' bid to challenge Trump off to a messy start in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results. USA-ELECTION-IOWA-MISINFORMATION/

Iowa official slams viral claim of suspicious voter registration activity as false A viral claim by a conservative activist group that voter registration numbers in Iowa are suspiciously large ahead of the first U.S. presidential nominating contest on Monday is false, a senior state government official said, and called on the group to end its “misinformation campaign.”

BUSINESS CLIMATE-CHANGE-ACCORD/

Electric future: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035 LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will ban the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, in an attempt to reduce air pollution that could herald the end of over a century of reliance on the internal combustion engine.

CHINA-HEALTH/ECONOMY As virus fallout widens, China readies more measures to stabilise economy - sources

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese policymakers are readying measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth, policy sources said. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-DRESSES/ Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to 'extravagance'

A return to “extravagance” is what one fashion stylist is predicting when Hollywood stars parade the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producer’s lawyer on Tuesday, after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand.

SPORTS SOUTHKOREA-SOCCER/LAWSUIT

Ronaldo fans entitled to compensation after star's no-show, S.Korean court rules SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean soccer fans who sued the match organiser after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play in a friendly during Juventus's pre-season tour in Seoul last year are entitled to compensation, a court ruled on Tuesday.

OLYMPICS-2020/SUMO Sumo wrestlers throw considerable weight behind Tokyo 2020 Games

TOKYO (Reuters) - The world's top sumo wrestlers will hold a tournament in August to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympics and showcase their sport to a global audience, the wrestlers and the Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) said on Tuesday. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE NORWAY-SECURITY/

Norway police presents annual security threat assessment Norway's PST security police to present annual security threat assessment

4 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Testimony continues in Weinstein rape case Prosecution continues their case in Weinstein rape trial.

4 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

VENEZUELA-BANKS/ (PIX) Venezuelan banks begin storing dollars amid Maduro’s liberalization: sources

At least half a dozen Venezuelan banks have begun storing in vaults millions of dollars and euros accumulated in cash by businesses during an unexpected economic liberalization by President Nicolas Maduro, according to sources. 4 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV) Nigerian court to hear case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

A court in Nigeria is due to hear a case involving 47 men who pleaded not guilty to charges of public displays of affection by same-sex couples, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. 4 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 4 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CANADA-PIPELINE/TRANS MOUNTAIN (PIX) Court to rule on Canada-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline

Canada's Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to rule on Tuesday whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adequately consulted indigenous people when it approved last year an expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline. 4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FORD MOTORS-RESULTS/ Ford Motor Co to report 4th quarter earnings, offer 2020 outlook

Ford Motor Co will report fourth-quarter results and offer its forecast for 2020, as well as discuss any impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China. 4 Feb 14:05 ET / 19:05 GMT

PRUDENTIAL FINL-RESULTS/ Prudential Financial to report Q4 2019 results

Prudential Financial Inc will report its 2019 fourth quarter results as investors await word on how interest rates are affecting key business such as annuity sales and pension risk transfer. Investors are also looking for insights about how Prudential's Chile business is performing given civil unrest in the country. 4 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

WALT DISNEY-RESULTS/ (PIX) Walt Disney Reports First Quarter Results

Disney is expected to post a higher quarterly revenue, boosted by the launch of its streaming platform, Disney+ and a new Star Wars-themed park. Investors will watch out for any commentary on its content spend for the streaming platform. 4 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA RBA Gov Lowe speaks in Sydney

Address by Philip Lowe, RBA Governor to the National Press Club, Sydney 5 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

GM-INVESTORS/ GM to provide more detail on its plans to develop electric vehicles

General Motors Co will host a conference for investors in New York at which it will outline in further detail its plans for its rollout of electric vehicles. Feb 5

VATICAN-ARGENTINA/DEBT (PIX) (TV) Vatican hosts conference on economic solidarity attended by IMF and Argentina

The Vatican hosts a conference on economic solidarity attended by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman. the two are due to meet on the sidelines of the conference. Feb 5

EU-COMMISSION/BUDGETS (TV) European Commission publishes review of EU fiscal rules

The European Commission publishes a review of the Stability and Growth Pact, a set of fiscal rules over euro zone countries' deficit and debt ceilings that many see as outdated and overly complicated. Feb 5

CASPER SLEEP-IPO/ Mattress retailer Casper set to price IPO

Casper Sleep Inc, the online mattress retailer whose investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, is set to price its IPO, seeking a valuation well below the $1.1 billion it commanded in the last private funding round. The company is looking to sell 9.6 million shares at a price between $17-$19 per share. At the top end of the range, the IPO would raise $182.4 million and give it a valuation of $768 million. Feb 5

MEXICO-AUTOS/ Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data Feb 5

GREECE-TREASURIES/ Greece sells three-month paper

Greece sells 3-month treasury bills to refinance maturing debt. Feb 5

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/POPULAR (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Forget the art house, Oscar embraces movies people have seen From billion-dollar blockbuster Joker to Ford v Ferrari, most of the nine best picture nominees have scored well at the box office, for a second straight year. Is the era of art house fare that few people have seen, like Hurt Locker and Shape of Water, over at the Oscars?

4 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/DUTYFREE (TV) French port town sniffs post-Brexit 'booze cruise' bonanza

The French port of Calais, the closest point of mainland Europe to Britain, wants a post-Brexit duty free zone to cover the entire town in anticipation of a return of the 'booze cruise' 4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

IRELAND-ELECTION/SINNFEIN (PIX) (TV) Sinn Fein taps into Irish voter discontent to eye government

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein face voters for the first time in over 30 years without Gerry Adams as leader in an election polls suggest could dramatically alter the political landscape and rapidly accelerate its ascent towards government. 4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CHIEFJUSTICE Conservative U.S. Chief Justice no savior for liberals at impeachment trial

Conservative U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts always looked unlikely to be the hero for liberals at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and that’s exactly what happened. 4 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/BAN (TV) Secretary of State Pompeo, Nigerian foreign minister meet

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama. Nigeria was added to list of nations subject to U.S. travel ban Friday. 4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/SPEECH (PIX) (TV) Trump delivers State of the Union address

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. 4 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/SPEECH-CONGRESS Sidebar focusing on theatrics of State of the Union speech, response by lawmakers.

USA-POLITICS/TRUMP ANALYSIS-Trump gets chance to tout unified state of Republican Party, economy, his accomplishments

USA-TRUMP/SPEECH-FOREIGN Sidebar looks at Trump’s comments on Iran, other foreign-policy issues.

A sidebar looking at President Donald Trump’s comments on Iran and other foreign-policy issues. 4 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/FARMERS (PIX) (TV) Gaza farmers return to their lands along volatile Israeli border

With the help of the international Committee of the Red Cross Gaza farmers were able to plant their land within the Israeli-declared off-limit zone for the first time in many years. Feb 5

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ROSMAH (PIX) (TV) Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian PM Najib, goes on trial

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, is set to go on trial for alleged money laundering, graft and tax evasion. Rosmah, who has faced criticism over her luxurious lifestyle, is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes linked to a government project to provide solar power to rural schools. Feb 5

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV) After controversial trial, U.S. Senate poised to acquit Trump

Donald Trump is on brink of ending darkest chapter of his tumultuous presidency as U.S. Senate begins final phase of his impeachment trial that will almost certainly conclude Wednesday with his acquittal. Feb 5

POLAND-ELECTIONS/PRESIDENTIAL Poland to announce the date of presidential elections

Poland's lower house speaker is to announce the date of the 2020 presidential elections, with most expected date of May 10 Feb 5

USA-POLITICS/TRUMP ANALYSIS-Trump gets chance to tout unified state of Republican Party, economy, his accomplishments

USA-TRUMP/SPEECH-CONGRESS Sidebar focusing on theatrics of State of the Union speech, response by lawmakers.

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE MIDEAST-CRISIS/WARSAW

Brazil hosts meeting of Warsaw initiative on Mideast peace Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo speaks to Reuters about hosting the Feb 5-6 follow-up meeting of officials from countries who attended last year's Warsaw summit on Middle East peace convened by the United States in a move to isolate Iran.

4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN Japan's navy to ready a coronoavirus quarantine ship for Japanese returning from China

Japan's navy on Wednesday will ready a chartered 17,000 ton passenger ship, the Hakuo, at a port near Tokyo that will be used to quarantine Japanese returning from China in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus . 5 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020/MOSQUES (PIX) (TV)

No mosques to pray in Tokyo during Olympics? Problem, solved we're bringing you one on a truck With many Muslim athletes expected at the Olympics, Japan is facing one major problem: a dearth of mosques. This summer, one company has the answer: it invented a mosque that can be moved around on a truck and expended into a mid-sized building at any location with portable facilities for those praying to wash their hands and feet.

5 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

