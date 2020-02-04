Russia to set up quarantine area in Siberia for those evacuated from China - Ifax
Russia will set up a quarantine area in Siberia's Tyumen region for Russians being evacuated from the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying on Tuesday.
She said that the Russians would be held in quarantine for 14 days, but that they are thought to be healthy.
