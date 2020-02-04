Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus prank forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:26 IST
Coronavirus prank forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada

Ottawa, Feb 4 (AFP) A passenger jet taking winter-weary Canadians to Jamaica for a sunny holiday was forced to turn back after a passenger falsely claimed to have the coronavirus, the airline said Tuesday. The Westjet flight to Montego Bay was diverted to Toronto on Monday "due to an unruly guest," spokeswoman Morgan Bell told AFP.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering an individual who made an unfounded claim regarding coronavirus," she said. According to reports, the man stood almost halfway through the four-hour flight carrying 243 passengers and, while taking selfies, declared that he had contracted the virus that has infected more than 20,400 and killed 425.

Flight attendants gave him a mask and gloves and ordered him to the back of the plane. "I guess this guy thought it was a funny joke but it's just really weird. We were all very frustrated, to just displace 240 people ... it's just so selfish," passenger Julie-Anne Broderick told public broadcaster CBC.

"We've lost a day of our vacation," she lamented. Police and public health officials met the flight on arrival in Toronto.

Peel Regional Police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Thornhill, Ontario was arrested and has been charged with mischief. Meanwhile, another flight was booked to take the passengers to Jamaica Tuesday morning and bring back those left stranded in Montego Bay after their return flight on Monday was also cancelled. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt decides to withdraw cases against farmers

Ktaka govt decides to withdraw cases against farmers Bengaluru, Feb 4 PTI The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to withdraw 51 cases registered in various police stations, including those pertaining to the farmers agitation ove...

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief. (AFP)ZHZH

World has window of opportunity to halt virus spread WHO chief. AFPZHZH...

EU rejects Trump Mideast plan amid annexation concerns

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trumps proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israels plans to annex more Palestinian land. Trumps plan, which was unveiled last week, would fore...

Herbert Mensah elected as Board Chairman and President of Ghana Rugby

The Ghana Rugby Football Union Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby has elected new Officers and Board Members at their just ended Special General Meeting SGM held in Osu, Accra.Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected unopposed as President of Ghana Rugby and wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020