BRIEF-Bouygues Telecom signs deal with Amazon Prime Video

Bouygues SA:

* FRENCH BOUYGUES TELECOM SAYS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH AMAZON PRIME, SAYS PRIME VIDEO WILL BE INCLUDED ON ITS ANDROID BOX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

