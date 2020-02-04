Left Menu
BRIEF-Bouygues Telecom signs deal with Amazon Prime Video

  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:38 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:35 IST
Bouygues SA:

* FRENCH BOUYGUES TELECOM SAYS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH AMAZON PRIME, SAYS PRIME VIDEO WILL BE INCLUDED ON ITS ANDROID BOX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

