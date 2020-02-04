Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Rape accuser admits reaching out to Weinstein after romantic break-ups

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:22 IST
UPDATE 4-Rape accuser admits reaching out to Weinstein after romantic break-ups

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her told a Manhattan jury on Tuesday that more than once following the alleged attack she had reached out to the Hollywood producer after she suffered a romantic breakup. Jessica Mann was grilled by Weinstein's lawyer to explain why she maintained contact with the defendant Weinstein after he allegedly raped her in March 2013.

Gripping a stress ball, Mann said she had "mixed feelings" about her continued contact with Weinstein. The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media, and politics of sexual misconduct.

The 67-year-old former producer has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann, 34, and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if found guilty of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge. Mann had testified on Friday that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room, early in what she described as an "extremely degrading" relationship with him. She said the relationship continued in some form for years after that.

Mann's testimony on Monday was cut short after she began weeping uncontrollably as she read aloud an email she wrote in 2014 describing Weinstein as a "pseudo father." On Tuesday, Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, focused on Mann's email correspondence with him following the alleged attack.

In one email in 2013, Mann told Weinstein that she had just been through a breakup and was hoping to have dinner with him. In another email, sent in January 2014, Mann asked Weinstein for a referral so she could get a membership at the Soho House, an exclusive club.

Rotunno asked if Mann wanted the jury to believe that her rapist was the person she reached out to for the referral. “I do want the jury to know that he is my rapist,” Mann said, adding that she hoped to be able to explain her dynamic with him.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, whose films included "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and has said any sexual encounters were consensual. In the course of her cross-examination, which began on Friday, Rotunno has repeatedly suggested that Mann willingly had sex with Weinstein to advance her career.

At one point she asked whether Mann "manipulated" Weinstein when she sent him friendly messages and asked to see him, even though she was not attracted to him. "How I handled it to survive and process it, yeah, I guess you could say manipulation," Mann answered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. deploys 'more survivable' low-yield nuclear weapon for launch from submarines

The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold...

Knicks part ways with team president Mills

The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. The team said in a news release that general manager Scott Perry will oversee basketball operations while the organization undertakes an immediate search to replace...

UPDATE 1-FDA holds rare public meeting on asbestos testing in talc

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined asbestos testing for talc powders and cosmetics at a hearing on Tuesday, after traces of the known carcinogen were found in several such products, includi...

UNESCO DG in India: Visits Raj Ghat and Humayun's Tomb; meets HRD, culture ministers

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday kicked off her three-day tour of India seeking to bolster strategic partnership with the country focusing on areas of heritage and education, officials said. This is her first official visit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020