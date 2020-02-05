US 'fully' backs Turkey's response to Syrian fire
Washington, Feb 4 (AFP) The United States on Tuesday threw its support behind NATO ally Turkey over its reprisals against the Syrian army following regime shelling.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the mortar attack on Turkish posts in Syria's Idlib province "a grave escalation" and said US officials "fully support Turkey's justified self-defense actions in response." (AFP) IND
