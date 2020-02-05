People News Roundup: Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air; Weinstein rape accuser weeps uncontrollably and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment. Limbaugh, 69, said on the air he first realized something was wrong over the weekend of his Jan. 12 birthday after he began experiencing shortness of breath. He said his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 by two medical institutions.

Weinstein rape accuser weeps uncontrollably during cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her broke down in sobs at the former Hollywood producer's sexual assault trial on Monday, as she read an email in which she described Weinstein as a "pseudo father" figure after the alleged attack. Jessica Mann, 34, began weeping uncontrollably as she read the May 2014 email aloud under cross-examination by one of Weinstein's lawyers, Donna Rotunno. She was still crying after a brief break, prompting Justice James Burke to end testimony for the day.

Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exit

Queen Elizabeth made her first official appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan's unexpected announcement last month that they would quit their royal duties and seek financial independence. The queen, who celebrates 68 years on the throne later this week, visited the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Marham, eastern England, to watch demonstrations and meet trainees.

Rape accuser admits reaching out to Weinstein after romantic break-ups

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her told a Manhattan jury on Tuesday that more than once following the alleged attack she had reached out to the Hollywood producer after she suffered a romantic breakup. Jessica Mann was grilled by Weinstein's lawyer to explain why she maintained contact with the defendant Weinstein after he allegedly raped her in March 2013.

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged

Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Monday announced her engagement to the head of a consulting firm. Sandberg, 50, posted a picture of her and Tom Bernthal, the co-founder and chief executive officer of consulting firm Kelton Global, on her Instagram and Facebook profiles.

Justin Bieber on drug abuse: 'It was legit crazy scary'

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber has opened up about his past heavy drug abuse, calling it an escape from the pressures of fame that he decided to stop only when he felt he was dying. Bieber, 25, has written on social media in the past year about his struggles with depression, drugs, and fame, but he went into detail on camera for the first time in a documentary series about his life.

Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said. Perry, 35, who is already a goodwill ambassador for United Nations children's organization UNICEF, met the British heir-to-throne at a meeting of the Trust's supporters and advisers in Mumbai last November while he was on a visit to India.

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment worlds nine days ago. The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside and killed all nine people on board in an accident that still has many of the basketball great's fans grieving, with more public memorials to come.

