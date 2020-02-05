Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Weinstein accuser testifies relationship complicated, but 'he raped me'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 02:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 02:45 IST
UPDATE 5-Weinstein accuser testifies relationship complicated, but 'he raped me'

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her told a Manhattan jury on Tuesday that her relationship with the Hollywood producer was "complicated" but said that did not change the fact that he had raped her. Jessica Mann's testimony in Weinstein's rape trial came as the defense pressed her about her continued contact with Weinstein after he allegedly raped her in March 2013.

The 67-year-old former producer has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann, 34, and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media, and politics of sexual misconduct. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, whose films included "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and has said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Mann said she believed her last sexual encounter with Weinstein was after his mother died in November 2016. Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, said her contacts with Weinstein continued into 2017, when she emailed him, "I love you, always do. But I hate feeling like a booty call."

Mann was subdued for much of the cross-examination, but toward the end, she began to push back against Weinstein lead lawyer Donna Rotunno. "I know the history of my relationship with him," she said as the lawyer pressed her about the timing of the events she alleged. "I know it was complicated and difficult. That doesn’t change the fact that he raped me."

Rotunno asked that the answer be stricken, but Justice James Burke denied the request. Mann had testified on Friday that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room, early in what she described as an "extremely degrading" relationship. She said the relationship continued in some form for years after that.

Mann's testimony on Monday was cut short after she began weeping uncontrollably as she read aloud an email she wrote in 2014 describing Weinstein as a "pseudo father." On Tuesday, Rotunno focused on Mann's email correspondence with him following the alleged attack.

In one email in 2013, Mann told Weinstein she had just been through a breakup and was hoping to have dinner with him. In another email, sent in 2014, Mann asked Weinstein for a referral so she could get a membership at the Soho House, an exclusive club.

Rotunno asked whether Mann wanted the jury to believe that her rapist was the person she reached out to for the referral. “I do want the jury to know that he is my rapist,” Mann said, adding that she hoped to be able to explain her dynamic with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Twitter to label deepfakes and other deceptive media

Twitter said on Tuesday it would start applying a label to tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media, as social media platforms brace for a potential onslaught of misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election...

UPDATE 1-Disney+ posts 26.5 mln subscribers, beats estimates

Walt Disney Co said its Disney streaming service had 26.5 million subscribers at the end of the quarter and beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, riding on the box-office success of its animated film Frozen2.Disney had r...

FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus in China

The rapid spread of a new coronavirus in China is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUSThe new virus, identified by scientists as 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus, a family o...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year ATHLETICS The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020