Mainland China reports 65 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 4, total at 490

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 490 as of Tuesday, up 65 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 49 people died.

Across mainland China, there were 3,887 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, bringing the total accumulated number to 24,324.

