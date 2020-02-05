Japan to send fourth chartered flight to Wuhan on Thursday

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday that Japan would send a fourth chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, the following day to bring back about 200 passengers.

The passengers could include Japanese nationals as well as their Chinese spouses, Motegi told reporters.

