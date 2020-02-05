Left Menu
Hong Kong testing over 1,800 passengers on cruise ship for coronavirus

Representative image

Hong Kong was testing over 1,800 passengers and crew on a cruise ship for a coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, after some crew members reported having fever and other symptoms. Authorities were not letting anyone leave the ship without permission. The Chinese-ruled city's health department said on Wednesday 90 percent of the passengers were Hong Kongers and no mainland Chinese were on board. Previously, three mainland Chinese that had been on the ship between Jan. 19 and 24 were found to have contracted the virus.

The World Dream ship, operated by Dream Cruises, was denied entry in the southern Taiwan port of Kaohsiung on Tuesday. On Monday, the ship visited Taiwan's northern Keelung port. It was not clear how long passengers and crew would be kept on the ship.

