Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong airline Cathay asking 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave: CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:58 IST
Hong Kong airline Cathay asking 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave: CEO
Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its 27,000 employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, CEO Augustus Tang said on Wednesday, as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I am hoping all of you will participate, from our frontline employees to our senior leaders, and to share in our current challenges," Tang said in a video message posted online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pluto's icy heart makes winds blow

A beating heart of frozen nitrogen controls Plutos winds and may explain the unique features on its surface, according to a new study. Plutos famous heart-shaped structure, named Tombaugh Regio, quickly became famous after NASAs New Horizon...

UPDATE 1-Imperial Brands sees regulatory uncertainty to hit earnings

Tobacco group Imperial Brands on Wednesday forecast a 10 drop in its first-half profit and cautioned on full-year earnings because of a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavours of cartridge-based vapor devices and weaker consumer demand.The war...

Giriraj Singh lauds decision to form trust for Ram Temple construction

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement regarding the formation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust and slammed Congress for delaying the issue in courts for many years. Speaking to ANI, U...

Patent application examination time cut to 24-36 months:Goyal

India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As a result of several mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020