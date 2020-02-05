Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Russians return home from Wuhan, to be quarantined for 2 weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:56 IST
First Russians return home from Wuhan, to be quarantined for 2 weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday flew home its first group of 78 citizens from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, and plans to quarantine them for two weeks in a camp in Siberia while they are tested for the disease.

Russia, which has restricted crossings along its 4,300 km (2,670-mile) land border with China, last week reported its first two cases of coronavirus, both in Siberia and both involving Chinese nationals. No infection was detected among the first group of returnees, who landed at Tyumen airport early on Wednesday, the defense ministry said.

The global death toll from the outbreak has risen to nearly 500, all but two in mainland China, and infections to close to 25,000. In all, Russia plans to bring back 144 people, including 16 nationals of ex-Soviet countries, from China's Hubei province, where the virus was first detected late last year. A second military plane is due to land in Tyumen later in the day.

Russia has suspended direct passenger trains and commercial flights from China, except for some that are being routed through a separate terminal at a Moscow airport to make screening passengers easier. Four people dressed in white safety gear met the first plane, an Il-76 military transporter, at Tyumen, a video posted by Russia's coronavirus crisis center showed.

Anna Popova, Russia's chief medical officer, said all arrivals from Hubei would be quarantined in a camp some 30km (19 miles) outside Tyumen, a city of 800,000 people and a focal point of Russia's oil industry. The camp is fenced, equipped with CCTV cameras and guarded by military patrols, the crisis center said.

On Tuesday, a senior health ministry official said that Russia was preparing for the possible spread of the virus, as schools were closed and public events canceled in a number of regions, though other officials attributed that simply to flu. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova estimated last week that there were over 600 Russians currently in Hubei province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth throws weight behind CAA, NPR, says no threat to Muslims

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims while backing the National Population Register exercise as very essent...

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face 'compulsory quarantine': leader. (AFP) RS RS

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face compulsory quarantine leader. AFP RS RS...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-French police question Ligue 1 club president over staff complaint

The president of the French Ligue 1 soccer club Anger was being questioned in custody by police on Wednesday after a female staff member filed a complaint against him, the club said.Said Chabane faces allegations of sexual assault, regional...

UPDATE 2-Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong as authorities check for virus

Thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for a coronavirus as the city government said that all visitors from mainland China would be quarantined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020