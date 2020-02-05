Qatar Airways CEO says interested in increasing stake in LATAM to 20%

Qatar Airways is interested in increasing its stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines to 20%, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The airline is waiting for the right opportunity and right price to consider lifting its stake, Akbar Al Baker said, speaking at an aviation event in Doha.

