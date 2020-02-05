WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for USD 675 million (613 million euros) in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered particularly "at-risk".

"Today we're launching a strategic preparedness and response plan... We're requesting USD 675 million to fund the plan for the next three months," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva.

