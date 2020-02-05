Switzerland reports atypical BSE case in farm cow - OIE

Switzerland has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in a farm cow, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday. The disease was detected in a 13-year-old cow on a farm in Einsiedeln, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from the Swiss Federal Veterinary Office.

This was the first case of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, since 2012, the OIE said.

