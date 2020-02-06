World News Roundup: 'Taboo broken' as becomes German state kingmaker; Clashes in Iraq's Najaf kill 8 after cleric's followers and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Taboo broken' as far right becomes German state kingmaker

A German state premier was elected with the support of the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Wednesday, shattering the post-war consensus among established parties of shunning the far right. Thomas Kemmerich, a little-known liberal Free Democrat (FDP), became the first state premier elected with the support of the AfD, with whom Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) sided to the disgust of her national coalition partners.

Clashes in Iraq's Najaf kill 8 after cleric's followers storm protest camp: medics

At least eight people were killed in clashes in Iraq's southern city of Najaf on Wednesday after supporters of populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp, medical and security sources said. The medical sources said at least 20 more were wounded in the violence but did not provide further details.

Second avalanche in eastern Turkey kills dozens of rescuers

Two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed 38 people, most of them buried by the second downslide while working to rescue victims of the first, officials said on Wednesday. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) said 33 people were killed when the second avalanche hit while they were searching for two more victims of the first snowslip, which killed five people, after rescuing eight others.

China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut Hong Kong flights, cases found on cruise ship

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship. China's National Health Commission said another 65 deaths had been recorded on Tuesday, bringing the toll on the mainland to 490, mostly in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan where the virus emerged late last year.

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, killing three and injuring 179

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 179 others, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Speaking to reporters in the eastern province of Van, Koca said that three people had died in hospital after the accident, adding that 179 out of the 183 passengers and crew on the plane were wounded.

Ukraine security services search TV channel office over PM wiretap

Ukraine's security service said on Wednesday it had searched an office of the "1+1" TV channel over what it said it was an illegal wiretap that nearly led to the resignation of the prime minister. In January, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted a letter of resignation after some media published audio in which he appeared to criticize the president while talking to ministers and central bank officials.

U.N. watchdog sees no new Iranian violations of nuclear deal

Iran has not taken further steps to violate its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers since it renounced last month all restraints imposed by the agreement, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said on Wednesday. "After the fifth step, there hasn't been any follow-up," said Raphael Grossi on his first official visit to Washington since becoming director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency in December. "Of course, they continue to enrich."

U.S. steps up warnings on Russia over Syria's Idlib, military de-confliction

The United States on Wednesday stepped up warnings to Russia over its Syria policy, saying Moscow was trying to challenge the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria by violating the terms of a de-confliction agreement and was also helping escalate the fighting in the northwestern province of Idlib. James Jeffrey, U.S. special envoy for Syria engagement and fight against Islamic State, said the United States was "very very worried" about the Syrian government assault, backed by Russia, on Idlib, and he repeated calls on Moscow to stop it.

Sudan gives Israel initial okay for overflights: official

Sudan has agreed to allow flights heading to Israel to cross its airspace, a military spokesman said on Wednesday, two days after Sudan's military head of state held a surprise meeting with Israel's prime minister. The meeting in Uganda between Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu stirred controversy in Sudan after Israeli officials said it would lead to normalizing relations between the two former foes.

Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over Damascus: state media

Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday. The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

