Sports News Roundup: Chinese players will not be banned from events; Pospisil beats fellow Canadian in Montpellier and more

Top 25 roundup: Baldwin's buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 Butler

Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. McDermott made two free throws to put Butler ahead 76-73 with 32.5 seconds left. Saddiq Bey then tied the game at 76 for Villanova with a 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds remaining.

NHL roundup: Ovechkin's hat trick too much for Kings

Alex Ovechkin scored three consecutive third-period goals in less than five minutes as the Washington Capitals rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. The Kings held a 2-1 lead before Ovechkin pulled off his quick hat trick, with the last goal being a long empty-netter. Ovechkin has 14 goals in his past seven games, 40 this season and 698 in his career.

Sport: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 550 people and infected over 28,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year:

ATHLETICS Mosque on wheels rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games

For the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials and supporters arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this year, it may be a struggle for them to find an appropriate place to pray. The answer might just be found roaming the streets of Tokyo on the back of a truck.

Car chase breaks out on Kansas City Super Bowl celebration parade route ahead of Chiefs party

A driver crashed the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, breaking through a parade barrier and leading police on a chase through the parade route before coming to a halt a few hours before the festivities got underway, police said. The green sedan was stopped before approaching the crowd and no injuries were reported, police said. Two people were arrested.

Mickelson says he won't accept special exemption into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said he would not accept a special exemption into this summer's U.S. Open, where the 49-year-old American could achieve a career Grand Slam, Golf Channel reported on Wednesday. Mickelson said he was confident he could earn his way into the tournament at Winged Foot and said he did not want any special treatment from the USGA.

NFL notebook: Jags set for two '20 games in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday, and the potential opponents for those home games are Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Detroit, and Miami.

Chinese players will not be banned from events due to coronavirus: BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has said that it will not restrict Chinese players from participating in international competitions due to the coronavirus epidemic. Over 550 people have died in mainland China due to the flu-like virus after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year and it has also shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, fueling a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter that enabled Houston to secure control. He finished with 12 assists, nine rebounds, and three steals as the Rockets prevailed despite the absence of Russell Westbrook (thumb) and Clint Capela (heel).

ATP roundup: Pospisil beats fellow Canadian in Montpellier

Vasek Pospisil won an all-Canadian showdown at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, beating third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Pospisil, who is ranked 132nd in the world, never faced a breakpoint, and he won 90 percent of his first-serve points. Shapovalov, who is ranked 16th, saved just three of the six break points he faced.

