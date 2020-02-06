Left Menu
Vietnam's vice president to visit India next week

Vietnam Vice President Nguyen Luong Bang would arrive on a three-day visit to India on February 11, announced Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on Thursday, adding that the direct flight between the two countries could be announced for the visit of Vietnam leader.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, will be on a three-day state visit to India, beginning February 11, said Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. "Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh would be on an official visit to India from 11th -13th February. During the visit, the direct flight between India and Vietnam could be announced," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a weekly briefing.

During her visit, India and Vietnam will hold delegation-level talks. The visiting vice-president will also call of President Ram Nath Kovind. "India and Vietnam links are built on the foundation fo close cultural as well as civilization links and marked by mutual trust and understanding as well are strong corporations--regional and international fora," said Kumar.

After Delhi, the Vice pPresident will also visit Bodh Gaya of Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

