Russia's Novak meets U.S. envoy, says Moscow ready for energy cooperation

  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:25 IST
Russia's Novak meets U.S. envoy, says Moscow ready for energy cooperation
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Thursday and told him that Moscow was ready to renew an energy dialogue, including conducting an analysis of oil and gas markets, the ministry said.

It also said in a statement Novak told Sullivan that sanctions, imposed by Washington against Moscow, hinder "mutually beneficial" cooperation and cited them as an example of "unfair competition".

