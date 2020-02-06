New UK coronavirus case was not contracted in China - PM's spokesman

The third person in the United Kingdom to test positive for coronavirus was a British citizen who had traveled from an Asian country, but not China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

Citing the Chief Medical Officer, the spokesman said when asked whether the person was British: "I believe they are yes ... they contracted the virus from an Asian country ... not China."

