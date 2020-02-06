6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck southern Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 1:40 pm (UTC), was registered at a depth of 43.6 kilometers, about 104 kilometers southeast of the southern city of Pondaguitan.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)
