Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian judge holds off indicting U.S. journalist Greenwald

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 03:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 03:54 IST
Brazilian judge holds off indicting U.S. journalist Greenwald

A federal judge indicted a group of Brazilians accused of hacking the phones of prosecutors in the country's biggest corruption case on Thursday, but held off accepting charges against U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, who published leaked information.

The judge said the Supreme Court had to rule first on an earlier injunction shielding Greenwald from investigation before he could decide on the indictment of the editor of The Intercept for allegedly abetting the hacking. The damaging leaks showed then-judge Sergio Moro, who is now justice minister, advising prosecutors in the graft case against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the teams home arena and scene of many of his greatest ...

Coach tells U.S. jury he never wanted Michael Avenatti to hold Nike press conference

The youth basketball coach who hired Michael Avenatti to represent him in negotiations with Nike Inc said at the celebrity lawyers extortion trial on Thursday he became very, very upset upon learning that Avenatti planned to publicize his c...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Barca dumped out of Cup by last-gasp Athletic strike

Record 30-times winners Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday after a stoppage-time header from Inaki Williams.Spanish striker Williams glanced a cross into the bottom corner to ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup Baldwins buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 ButlerKamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020