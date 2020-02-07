Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brazil gives big tobacco companies 30 days notice in smoking lawsuit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 05:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 05:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil gives big tobacco companies 30 days notice in smoking lawsuit

The world's largest cigarette makers, British American Tobacco Plc and Philip Morris International, will have until early March to defend themselves in a lawsuit in Brazil over compensation for tobacco-related diseases.

Since last year, the companies have refused to receive subpoenas delivered to their local subsidiaries in the lawsuit brought the Brazilian solicitor general's office. Souza Cruz Ltda, Philip Morris Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda and Philip Morris Brasil SA, which produce 90% of the cigarettes sold in Brazil, maintained they were subsidiaries only and notifications had to be sent directly to their parent companies' headquarters in Britain and the United States.

But the federal judge hearing the case in Porto Alegre, Graziela Bündchen, ruled on Tuesday that the companies are the operational wings of the parent companies and fully capable of relaying the notifications to their head offices. She gave them 30 days to present their defenses. The solicitor general's office, known as the AGU, said in a statement on Thursday that the cigarette companies had tried to delay the lawsuit, which will now be able to proceed in seeking "the just compensation the Brazilian people deserve."

The landmark lawsuit was filed by the AGU in May against the two multinational companies seeking to recover the public health costs for the treatment of 26 tobacco-related diseases over the previous five years. A spokesperson for Souza Cruz said the company will study the decision. Philip Morris did immediately reply to a request for comment. The companies' lawyers have argued that they are not subsidiaries but rather "branches" of parent companies.

The lawsuit was heralded as historic by groups advocating for reduced tobacco consumption, such as the Alliance to Control Smoking (ACT), which said this week's ruling put the lawsuit back on track. "It is very important that international headquarters are also held accountable," ACT legal director Adriana Carvalho said by email. "They profit from the business in Brazil and have always exercised power of control over their Brazilian units," she wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Alba joins Abidal criticism but urges Barca to move on

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba joined captain Lionel Messi in criticising the clubs sporting director Eric Abidal after the team were knocked out of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.The quarter-final loss was...

Seven including 3 children died in poisonous gas leak in UP's Sitapur

At least seven people including three children and one woman died after poisonous gas leaked in the Lalpur area on Thursday. A small chemical factory is situated beside another factory. Some labours lived nearby the factory, said Akhilesh T...

Wolves acquire Russell from Warriors for Wiggins

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired guard DAngelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade on Thursday that included forward Andrew Wiggins.. The Timberwolves announced they also obtained forward Omari Spellman and guar...

Ambassador Sandhu presents his credentials to Trump in Oval Office

Indias Ambassador-Designate to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday presented his credential to President Donald Trump in his Oval Office of the White House. Trump, during the Oval Office credentials ceremony, warmly welcomed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020