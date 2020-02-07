Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Accused El Paso mass shooter charged with 90 counts of federal hate crimes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 06:42 IST
UPDATE 3-Accused El Paso mass shooter charged with 90 counts of federal hate crimes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Texas man accused of deliberately targeting people of Mexican heritage in a shooting rampage that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year was charged on Thursday on 90 counts of federal hate crimes. The charges against Patrick Crusius, 21, included 22 counts under the U.S. classification of hate crimes - violence with an added element of bias - resulting in death, for which he could face the death penalty.

Crusius was charged last year by state courts, where his capital murder trial is in its early stages. Crusius would now face a separate trial in federal court, John Bash, the U.S. attorney for the western district of Texas, told reporters after the grand jury indictment.

"We all share same goal here - to achieve justice for the families of the victims," Bash said. Bash said the El Paso shooting was an act of domestic terrorism and an attack against an entire ethnic group.

"We're firing on all cylinders to stop this. We're going to stop hate crimes," he said. Crusius is accused of driving 11 hours to El Paso from his hometown of Allen, near Dallas, on Aug. 3 last year and firing at shoppers with an AK-47 rifle inside the Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

Crusius confessed while surrendering and told police he was targeting Mexicans, according to an El Paso police affidavit released days after the shooting. Most of those killed were Latinos. In a manifesto prosecutors say was posted online by Crusius on 8chan, a now-defunct message board often used by extremists, the accused shooter said his Walmart attack "is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

The federal indictment quoted the manifesto as also saying that Crusius was "defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion." Democrats have said that Republican President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant and racially charged language at political rallies and on Twitter has fanned racist, white nationalist sentiments, creating a political climate that is conducive to hate-based violence.

Former Texas congressman and El Paso native Beto O'Rourke, at the time of the shooting one of the contenders for the Democratic nomination for president, said Trump "helped create the hatred" that made the massacre possible. Trump has roundly rejected the criticisms as Democrats looking to score political points off a tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St reaches new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact

U.S. stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs as concerns eased over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.China said it would halve additional tariffs levi...

UPDATE 1-Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus -govt

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases confirmed on the ship to 61, Japans health minister said on Friday.The jump in infected passengers on the cruise liner comes as the vess...

Chinese whistleblowing doctor dies of coronavirus

A whistleblowing Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for spreading rumours about the coronavirus before it was officially recognised died on Friday after testing positive for the virus, the hospital where he worked said.Li Wenliang, an ophth...

Game development sector grows beyond expectations: survey

A new survey has found New Zealands game development sector has grown beyond expectations and is on track to becoming a billion-dollar industry in 2025, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford says.New Zealands interactive media sector g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020