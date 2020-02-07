Russians headed to Turkey for talks on Syrian offensive in Idlib -minister
A Russian delegation will arrive in Turkey on Saturday for talks aiming to stop the Syrian government's "aggression" and halt a humanitarian catastrophe in Syria's northwest Idlib region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.
Cavusoglu repeated Turkey would do whatever is necessary to stop a humanitarian tragedy in Idlib, where on Thursday Russian-led Syrian forces entered the strategic town of Saraqeb in a push to capture the country's last rebel stronghold.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm -cybersecurity firm
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks USD 50 mn over 'Russian asset' comment
Militants set off car bombs, storm army positions in Syria's Idlib -state news agency
DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister says Russian S-400 air defence no threat to NATO
Lasitskene welcomes change of Russian sport minister