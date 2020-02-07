Taiwan to suspend most flights to mainland China to control coronavirus
Taiwan's government said on Friday it would suspend all flights to mainland China from Monday, with the exception of those to Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, and Chengdu.
The ban will remain in force until April 29, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.
