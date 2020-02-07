Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-'Light a candle': Death of Chinese doctor sparks mourning, anger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:20 IST
UPDATE 7-'Light a candle': Death of Chinese doctor sparks mourning, anger
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death from coronavirus of a Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the disease triggered a wave of public mourning on Friday and rare expressions of anger against the government online.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, became one of the most visible figures in the crisis after he revealed he was one of eight people reproached by Wuhan police last month for "spreading rumors" about the coronavirus. News of Li's death at age 34 became the top-read topic on China's microblogging site Weibo on Friday, with over 1.5 billion views, and was also heavily discussed in private WeChat messaging groups, where people expressed outrage and sadness.

There were also signs that discussions of his death were being censored, especially ones that blamed the government. Topics tagged "the Wuhan government owes Doctor Li Wenliang an apology" and "we want free speech" briefly trended on Weibo late on Thursday, but yielded no search results on Friday. A selfie of him lying on a hospital bed earlier this week wearing an oxygen respirator and holding up his Chinese identification card was being shared widely.

Li said on Weibo on Feb. 1 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Reuters has been unable to reach Li's family.

"Light a candle and pay tribute to the hero," said one Weibo commentator. "You were the beam of light in the night." An image also posted on Weibo showed a message, "farewell Li Wenliang", carved into the snow on a riverbank in Beijing. Li's case is a tricky one for China's leadership after Beijing was accused of covering up the full extent of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003. Beijing has called for transparency in the current crisis, and local officials have come in for public blame over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Wuhan indeed owes Li Wenliang an apology. Wuhan and Hubei officials also owe a solemn apology to the people of Hubei and this country," Hu Xijin, the editor of the ruling Communist Party-backed Global Times tabloid, said in a Weibo post. Reports of Li's death surfaced on state media before midnight local time on Thursday in China, were removed, and then reappeared early on Friday.

The Wuhan hospital where Li worked said on its Weibo account that he died at 2:58 a.m. local time on Friday. CHINA ORDERS PROBE

China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which punishes official corruption, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe "issues raised by the people in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang." It gave no further details. "The CCDI has now sent an investigation team to carry out a full probe in response to public concerns and to allow people to look forward to the revealing of the full truth," the official People's Daily wrote in an editorial.

The World Health Organization said on Twitter that it was "deeply saddened" by news of his death, while China's National Health Commission and the Wuhan government also issued statements of condolence. Some Chinese media outlets described him as a "hero who was willing to speak the truth", while other commentators posted poems, photos, and drawings saluting him.

On WeChat, some users posted links to the song from Les Miserables, "Do You Hear the People Sing?", which was sung during protest movements in Hong Kong and South Korea. Some people organized an online petition to the State Council making demands such as punishing local Wuhan officials. China has reported more than 630 deaths and 30,000 cases of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushi, Divya, Adarsh win in National Rifle/Pistol trials

Ayushi Podder won the womens 50m Rifle 3 Positions 3P, while T S Divya and Adarsh Singh claimed the titles in the womens 10m Air Pistol and mens 25m Centre Fire Pistol T1 events respectively on the penultimate day of the National Shooting T...

Nothing wrong if a professional's knowledge is tested: SC

There is nothing wrong if knowledge of a professional is tested, the Supreme Court observed on Friday when three Chattisgarh-based doctors came to it saying they are being forced to undertake the test to continue practising as ultrasonologi...

HC questions language criterion for director of fire services

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it was not necessary to make proficiency in Marathi a mandatory qualification at the threshold while appointing the director of Maharashtra Fire Services. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari ...

NTPC Q3 net up 23 pc at Rs 3,198 crore

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday reported around 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,197.93 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,608.18 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020