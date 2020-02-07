REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger toward the government online.

CRISIS-RUSSIA-ISRAEL/ Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under Syrian fire: Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia said on Friday. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE After Iowa, Buttigieg likely to be in crosshairs at New Hampshire Democratic presidential debate

MANCHESTER, N.H.- After his better-than-expected showing in the Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg is likely to attract the spotlight - and incoming fire from rivals - as Democratic presidential contenders debate on Friday in New Hampshire, just days before the state's pivotal primary. USA-IMMIGRATION-TRAVEL/

Trump administration limits New Yorkers' access to travel passes WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration has restricted New Yorkers’ access to several programs that allow faster security checks when they enter the United States, widening a dispute over a New York state law limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

BUSINESS GERMANY-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

Biggest German industry slump in a decade revives recession fears BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output suffered its biggest fall in December since the recession-hit year of 2009, a shock drop highlighting the weakness in manufacturing that risks dragging Europe's largest economy into contraction again.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. payroll gains seen picking up, benchmark revisions under spotlight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely picked up in January, with unseasonably mild temperatures seen boosting hiring in the weather-sensitive sectors, indicating the economy will probably continue to grow moderately despite a deepening slump in business investment. ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-HEALTH-ENTERTAINMENT-FEATURE/ China film industry's 'bleak winter' deepens as coronavirus adds to censorship woes

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Even before the new coronavirus, people working in Chinese entertainment had been calling the industry’s struggles their “bleak winter” - as tighter censorship, a crackdown on tax evasion and new government restrictions strangle opportunities for work. TELEVISION-FRIENDS/

WarnerMedia nears deal with 'Friends' cast for reunion special: reports The one with the long-awaited reunion.Warner Bros is finalizing deals with the cast of "Friends" for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, the Wall Street Journal reported on WSJ on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/WERNER

Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season': chairman Liverpool fans should savour the club's "dream season" in the Premier League as they may never see another like it, chairman Tom Werner has said.

RUGBY-LEAGUE-FOLAU/ Super League wrong to sanction Folau signing: chief executive

Robert Elstone, the chief executive of rugby's Super League, has said they arrived at the "wrong conclusion" in sanctioning the signing of Australian Israel Folau by Catalans Dragons. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SPAIN-UN/HUMAN RIGHTS

UN human rights expert Philip Alston to hold conference in Madrid The UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, will present the preliminary findings from his fact-finding visit to Spain - conducted between 27 January and 7 February 2020 - to assess poverty in the country.

7 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BOTSWANA-HUNTING/ (PIX)

Botswana holds auction for permits to hunt elephants Botswana will hold an auction for permits to hunt elephants for the first time since deciding to lift a hunting ban.

7 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-POMPEO/EU (TV)

Pompeo hosts EU's Borrell U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts high representative of European Union for foreign affairs and security, Josep Borrell Fontelles, at State Department.

7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (TV)

Eighth Democratic presidential debate ABC, in partnership with WMUR-TV and Apple News, will host the eighth Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

7 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT INDIA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Delhi state assembly elections India's capital city of New Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party pitted against a smaller, regional rival amid a wave of anti-government protests that took center-stage during a bruising weeks-long campaign.

8 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/TRADE-JAPAN (PIX) (TV)

UK Foreign Secretary visits Japan in post Brexit trade drive British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visits Tokyo and holds talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi to strengthen trade and economic relations in post Brexit trade drive. Raab and Motegi will issue a joint statement after their meeting.

Feb 8 IRELAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Irish voters go to the polls in national election Voters take to the polls in Ireland in an election surveys suggest will put the main opposition Fianna Fail party ahead of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael but government formation far from clear amid a surge in support for Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican party whom both of the main parties refuse to govern with. Counting begins on Sunday.

Feb 8 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/WEALTH-TRUMP (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Blue collar boom? College grads, baby boomers big winners in Trump's economy

It was an eye-catching statistic that President Donald Trump rolled out in his State of the Union address: the wealth held by the poorest half of American households increased at three times the rate of the "1%" since he became president. It's true, but it masks who the true winners were. 7 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CAE-RESULTS/ (PIX) Training specialist CAE to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings

CAE Inc is expected to report higher profits for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Canadian training specialist has seen increased demand for its simulators for Boeing's 737 MAX jets. 7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein rape trial continues Harvey Weinstein rape trial continues in Manhattan.

7 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX)

Former Pimco chief to faces sentencing in U.S. college adminssions scandal Douglas Hodge, the former chief executive of the investment firm Pimco, is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to participating in a massive U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme. Federal prosecutors in Boston say that Hodge paid $525,000 to facilitate the admission of his daughter and son to the University of Southern California as fake soccer and football recruits through the use of bribery.

7 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SCIENCE-FIREFLIES/ (PIX) Fireflies under threat, with light pollution a glaring problem

The world's fireflies - those flying beetles that illuminate the night with their courtship rituals - face a global threat from habitat loss, pesticides and the nighttime artificial light that humankind has made ubiquitous since the 19th century. 7 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX)

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

13:00 Ladies’ Single Free Skating 18:15 Pairs Free Skating

8 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-RAZZIES/ (PIX) Razzie nominations for the year's "worst" movies are announced

Nominations for the annual Razzie, or Golden Raspberry Awards, for the year's worst films and performances are announced on the eve of the Oscars Feb 8

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE NORTHKOREA-MILITARY/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

The 88th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean People's Army North Korea marks 88th anniversary of the founding of its army. The North's state-run television aired footage of leader Kim Jong Un visiting the ministry of the People's Armed Forces in 2019 and attending a military parade in 2018 a day after the anniversary.

Feb 8

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.