Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar watermelon farmers feel pinch as coronavirus hits China trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:41 IST
Myanmar watermelon farmers feel pinch as coronavirus hits China trade
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

In a field in southern Myanmar, Naing Lin Htet stands among hundreds of overripe watermelons he intended to export to neighboring China but will instead leave to rot because of the fast-spreading coronavirus that has hammered sales.

"The traders told us not to bring the product to the border as there are no buyers there," the 43-year-old farmer said. "So we don't dare to bring our fruit." Almost all of his harvest would have been bound for China, he said, but he has chosen not to waste money on transport and has slashed his 300-strong workforce to just 40 laborers.

China, the world's most populous nation, usually has a voracious appetite for everything from raw materials and fuels to food. But the combination of an extended Lunar New Year holiday and the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 600 people and restricted the movement of millions more, has jammed logistics channels into and across China.

China is Myanmar's biggest trading partner and trade at a single border gate, the northern town of Muse, is worth about $1 billion per year, government statistics show, with Myanmar exporting rice, pulses, dried tea, fruit and animal products. Normally, hundreds of trucks loaded with watermelons pass into China every day, Sai Khin Maung, the owner of a fruit warehouse in Muse, told Reuters by phone.

Although the border remains open, just 20 or 25 trucks carrying the fruit have been passing the gate in recent days because there are so few buyers, and the goods are selling for a third of their usual value, he said. "The situation makes me a bit worried," said U Shwin, another farmer, who is hoping to sell about $34,000 worth of fruit already at the border before it goes bad.

Several farmers said they planned to divert trucks to cities across Myanmar, but domestic appetite is low and with another harvest expected in the coming weeks they are worried about further losses. "If the virus lasts until March, all of us could make a loss," said Win Kyaw Khaing, a senior member of Myanmar's Watermelon and Muskmelon Exporters and Producers Association.

"(But) we have faith in rich, giant China. I believe they can handle the virus outbreak," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday following a four-day run this week that lifted the Wall Streets main indexes to record highs, with attention turning to the crucial monthly jobs report.The Labor Departments data is likely to sho...

Ayushi, Divya, Adarsh win in National Rifle/Pistol trials

Ayushi Podder won the womens 50m Rifle 3 Positions 3P, while T S Divya and Adarsh Singh claimed the titles in the womens 10m Air Pistol and mens 25m Centre Fire Pistol T1 events respectively on the penultimate day of the National Shooting T...

Nothing wrong if a professional's knowledge is tested: SC

There is nothing wrong if knowledge of a professional is tested, the Supreme Court observed on Friday when three Chattisgarh-based doctors came to it saying they are being forced to undertake the test to continue practising as ultrasonologi...

HC questions language criterion for director of fire services

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it was not necessary to make proficiency in Marathi a mandatory qualification at the threshold while appointing the director of Maharashtra Fire Services. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020